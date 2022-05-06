Mercy Flight WNY to resume operations Saturday for first time since helicopter crash

Mercy Flight WNY has announced it will resume regular operations at 7 a.m. Saturday for the first time since the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Mercy Flight pilot James E. Sauer and Bell Flight pilot Stewart M. Dietrick on April 26.

"A piece of Mercy Flight’s collective heart has been forever changed, but we know that our patients still need us," Mercy Flight president Margaret Ferrentino said Friday. "It is our duty and our honor to work beside our partners to be there for those in need of air ambulance service, and we know, without a doubt, that getting back in the air to help them is what Jim would want us to do."

Mercy Flight WNY suspended operations immediately after the crash in Elba. The crash, which occurred during a training mission, remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Scott Wooton, executive vice president for Mercy Flight WNY, described how the organization handled the emotional toll of the last 10 days.

"We have spent every minute since last Tuesday’s tragic accident ensuring that all of our team members are properly cared for and confirming that our two remaining helicopters are completely safe and operationally sound," Wooton said. "Exhaustive internal and third-party maintenance inspections have indicated that N506TJ and N508TJ are fully functional and ready to resume their lifesaving work.”

Mercy Flight's helicopter inventory has been cut in half in the last seven months. Before April's fatal crash, another of Mercy Flight's Bell 429 helicopters was damaged beyond repair after crashing at the Genesee County Airport in October.

Mercy Flight Central, the neighboring emergency medical helicopter service based in Canandaigua, temporarily took over responsibility of the Western New York branch on April 28. In their release, Mercy Flight WNY thanked Mercy Flight Central for their efforts in backup.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.