Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to be closed Wednesday

All services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center, 3669 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, will be closed Wednesday while a new back-up generator is installed, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh announced.
Shut down for the day will be all testing, imaging and rehabilitation services, as well as the Wound Healing Center, the Covid-19 swabbing station and laboratory services, Cavanaugh said.
All services are expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, Cavanaugh noted, including the center’s two-bed hospital and its Emergency Department, which has been closed since last Tuesday.
Services at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, including the Emergency Department, will be open as usual.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.