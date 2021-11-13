 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to be closed Wednesday
0 comments

Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to be closed Wednesday

Support this work for $1 a month

All services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center, 3669 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, will be closed Wednesday while a new back-up generator is installed, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh announced.

Shut down for the day will be all testing, imaging and rehabilitation services, as well as the Wound Healing Center, the Covid-19 swabbing station and laboratory services, Cavanaugh said.

All services are expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, Cavanaugh noted, including the center’s two-bed hospital and its Emergency Department, which has been closed since last Tuesday.

Services at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, including the Emergency Department, will be open as usual.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Even without new infrastructure dollars, NFTA remains bullish on Metro Rail extension

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News