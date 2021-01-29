Mental health providers cope through the pandemic while helping others

“It's not about you. It's about what's going on,” she said. “There is a value in people being able to talk about that to someone else because you realize you're not alone in those feelings.”

Some find it easier to handle stressful situations. Those most at risk for a serious case of Covid-19 – the elderly, the poor, people with other medical conditions, and those in essential jobs – also likely had more stress in their lives before the pandemic, and are more prone to mental health setbacks now, Voelker said.

Spectrum Health has supported a larger number of front-line workers, both in-house and regionwide, during the pandemic, she said.

“Especially in health care, people are used to helping people and having answers,” she said, “so this is not what they’re used to. We've had some providers that have said, ‘I am so depressed, I don't know what to do.’ We've had to say, ‘OK, you need to take a break. We'll support you and be there for you.’ I think it's more giving them permission in some respects and letting them know they are not alone.

“This is what happens to people when they are in traumatic situations. This is a normal response.”