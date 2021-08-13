Mental health counselor turns loss into a caregiver resilience lifeline

“Had I not known what an ombudsman was, had I not known about the Department of Health [which intervened on the family’s behalf], we would have just been bullied,” Thiel said.

+3 Using life lessons to help others heal Darcy Thiel is a mental health counselor in West Seneca. She went through a divorce, then married the man of her dreams in 2001. But in 2010, he died from cancer. In a self-published book, she shares her life’s journey with

“Had I not known what an ombudsman was, had I not known about the Department of Health [which intervened on the family’s behalf], we would have just been bullied,” Thiel said.

Her mother died three weeks after a cancer diagnosis, hardly time to think about caregiving. But preparing for the death of her husband, Tim Colvin, brought more meaning into his last 5 1/2 months. It still does for Thiel and their son, David Colvin. Before he died, the father wrote cards that David since has opened every year on his birthday, as well as a high school graduation card he opened in June.

“He was fine,” Thiel said of her son opening the last card. “I was a wreck.”

Thiel has had an end-of-life plan in place for several years. Her 19-year-old son completed his plan this summer. They will look at them each year going forward.