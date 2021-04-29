Mental Health Awareness Month activities feature peers who make a difference

“Wish more people knew how strong you have to be to have a mental illness.”
A mother shared these words two years ago in the comments field for a short YouTube documentary called “Hearing Voices.”
Michelle Scheib and Lisa Maria Cruz, who work in the mental health field as peer advisors, can relate.
“When people ask, ‘What does a peer mean?’ I say, ‘I've been there, done it,’” said Scheib, who has faced anxiety and depression and is assistant program director for recovery transitions with BestSelf Behavioral Health.
“Counselors are amazing, but the relationship that a peer can have with someone is amazing, too.”
She and Cruz believe the pandemic has underlined the importance of good mental health, the challenge to sometimes find it, and the impact it makes when you do.
They hope National Mental Health Month – which starts Saturday – will continue more open discussion, and empathy, when it comes to mental illness.
Several related regional events take place online Thursday, including a Virtual Zumba Flash Mob at noon which in pre-pandemic times took place outside the Central Library.
Cruz, outreach coordinator with the Mental Health Peer Connection, at 1:30 p.m. will discuss her experience with mental illness. Up to 24 people also are welcome to attend in person at the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.
“I am thriving with schizoaffective disorder,” said Cruz, 52, a Rochester native diagnosed in her late 20s. "There's a lot of negative stigma associated with schizophrenia, and one of my roles is to smash that. My main purpose is to give people hope.”
Related events also include a live panel discussion at 2 p.m. and recovery story by Pastor Kenny Simmons of Cold Spring Bible Chapel at 3:30.
Learn more about those and other events, and plug in live starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, on the WNY Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 page on Facebook.
Program organizers also plan a showing at 5:30 p.m. May 14 of a longer documentary film, "Healing Voices," also on the Facebook page.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness includes a national event guide at nami.org and Mental Health Advocates of Western New York includes a virtual support group and events calendar at mhawny.org.
Scheib and Cruz said they are among a few hundred state-certified peers in the region who help those with mental illness, drug addiction or both, as well as families that need to navigate a mental health care system overwhelmed even before the pandemic.
They encourage those who believe they or a loved one headed toward a mental health crisis to call 211 or visit the Restoration Society Renewal Center from 3 to 11 p.m. daily at 327 Elm St., South Buffalo. Free transportation is available from anywhere in Erie County. Learn more at renewal-center.org or by calling 245-4200.
Those with a family member in crisis are urged to call Crisis Services in Erie County, 834-3131, or 911 anywhere across the region.
The two peers understand fears that an individual or a loved one may get lost in the system but stressed that mental health services have been bolstered during the pandemic, and that proper treatment has helped thousands in the region live more meaningful, fulfilling lives.
Cruz spent three years hospitalized after her first schizophrenic break. Buffalo saved her, she said. She is married, living in the Elmwood Village, and working in a field she loves.
Her wellness recovery action plan is designed to provide structure and support. It includes taking her medication as prescribed, as well as her Buddhist practice and lots of walking, “two things,” she said, “that really help with my mood and help to keep me happy.”
