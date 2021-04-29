Mental Health Awareness Month activities feature peers who make a difference

Scheib and Cruz said they are among a few hundred state-certified peers in the region who help those with mental illness, drug addiction or both, as well as families that need to navigate a mental health care system overwhelmed even before the pandemic.

They encourage those who believe they or a loved one headed toward a mental health crisis to call 211 or visit the Restoration Society Renewal Center from 3 to 11 p.m. daily at 327 Elm St., South Buffalo. Free transportation is available from anywhere in Erie County. Learn more at renewal-center.org or by calling 245-4200.

Those with a family member in crisis are urged to call Crisis Services in Erie County, 834-3131, or 911 anywhere across the region.

The two peers understand fears that an individual or a loved one may get lost in the system but stressed that mental health services have been bolstered during the pandemic, and that proper treatment has helped thousands in the region live more meaningful, fulfilling lives.

Cruz spent three years hospitalized after her first schizophrenic break. Buffalo saved her, she said. She is married, living in the Elmwood Village, and working in a field she loves.

Her wellness recovery action plan is designed to provide structure and support. It includes taking her medication as prescribed, as well as her Buddhist practice and lots of walking, “two things,” she said, “that really help with my mood and help to keep me happy.”

