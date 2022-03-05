Memorial to teens killed in accident grows as police investigate in Lancaster

All through Thursday, Friday and Saturday, they have come.
Traffic crawls by the scorched tree on Warner Road in Lancaster, where two 19-year-old women died Wednesday night in a horrific car crash, and where a 19-year-old man was badly injured. Others stop to leave flower arrangements wrapped in plastic, dozens of them now wilting in the cold. The growing memorial to victims Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski also includes stuffed animals and notes of remembrance.
"To Kenzie and Molly: I love you both to the end of time," reads one note. "I will be looking for you beautiful angels in the sky. I will miss you guys forever."
A balloon in the shape of a star carries an inscription: "To my forever shining stars. Together you'll always shine brightest in the sky."
And parishioners at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church left cards with comfort prayers, with a small sign inviting visitors to "take one."
Across Warner Road, Rick Yates has been watching the steady procession for several days now.
"There's been a lot of kids," he said, adding that all are openly showing their grief.
The burnt tree in front of 208 Warner Road underscores the ferocity of the accident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The car, driven by the 19-year-old man still hospitalized in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, struck a tree on the opposite side of Warner Road, tearing it out by its roots. It then slid across the road into another tree, where it caught fire.
The tree bears char marks 10 feet up its trunk.
"I heard a loud bang," said Yates, who lives across Warner from where the car came to rest. "I said to my wife, 'That sounds like thunder.' She said I had better take a look."
That's when Yates saw the young man climbing out through the car's sun roof and collapsing in the street.
"Just as he got out the car caught on fire," he said. The flames made it impossible to for Yates to tell if anyone else remained inside.
But two young women were inside, according to Lancaster Police Lt. Shawn DiMino, noting the tremendous force of the crash.
"We're confident speed will be a factor," he said.
Police have released only the name of Mycek, though other sources have named Kaminski. DiMino said police are not yet disclosing the driver's identity, except that he is also 19 and has undergone surgery and is being treated for external and internal burns at ECMC.
"Blood was drawn from the driver to determine if there is any involvement or impairment from drugs or alcohol," DiMino added. "There was no field sobriety test."
The lieutenant said police are sifting through many tips from witnesses and those familiar with the trio's activities prior to the Wednesday crash, including video from doorbell cameras at nearby homes. Search warrants were issued for the vehicle's inspection and other data, he said, as well as cell phone records. Results are expected to take several days.
"It's very important to take into consideration that speed led to this," DiMino said.
Back at the accident scene, Lisa Murand and her 17-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, arrived with a bouquet of flowers. Gabrielle bent down and laid them among others in the growing memorial.
"We didn't know them," Lisa Murand said. "It just touched us, and our hearts go out to the families."
Murand noted she is the mother of four children and that Gabrielle has just started driving. She said she can't impress enough upon her daughter the need for safety behind the wheel, and to never get into a car being driven unsafely.
"I give her these pep talks all the time," Murand said, "and hope and pray to God they listen to what we have to say."