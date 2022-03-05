Memorial to teens killed in accident grows as police investigate in Lancaster

The tree bears char marks 10 feet up its trunk.

"I heard a loud bang," said Yates, who lives across Warner from where the car came to rest. "I said to my wife, 'That sounds like thunder.' She said I had better take a look."

That's when Yates saw the young man climbing out through the car's sun roof and collapsing in the street.

"Just as he got out the car caught on fire," he said. The flames made it impossible to for Yates to tell if anyone else remained inside.

But two young women were inside, according to Lancaster Police Lt. Shawn DiMino, noting the tremendous force of the crash.

"We're confident speed will be a factor," he said.

Police have released only the name of Mycek, though other sources have named Kaminski. DiMino said police are not yet disclosing the driver's identity, except that he is also 19 and has undergone surgery and is being treated for external and internal burns at ECMC.

"Blood was drawn from the driver to determine if there is any involvement or impairment from drugs or alcohol," DiMino added. "There was no field sobriety test."