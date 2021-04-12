Memorial Day parades canceled in Ken-Ton, West Seneca and Lewiston for second year

The Memorial Day parades in Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda, West Seneca and Lewiston have been canceled for the second straight year over the fear of large crowds while the region remains in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger said officials made the decision to cancel the Ken-Ton parade, after consulting with the American Legion Milton J. Brounshidle Post No. 205, because of the recent rise of Covid-19 cases in the region and the detection of more-transmissible variants of the virus.
The parade traditionally features scouting organizations, student marching bands, veterans and volunteer fire companies heading south along Delaware Avenue through much of the town and the Village of Kenmore with spectators watching from both sides of the street. This year's parade was scheduled for May 31.
"Like the rest of you we look forward to next year when, once again, we will renew this 70-plus-year tradition, which unofficially has kicked off the summer activities in the town," Emminger said in a statement.
In Lewiston, the day typically features a parade along Center Street, a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial and a community luncheon afterward.
Organizers cited uncertainty over the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine and concerns about ensuring sufficient social distancing among the reasons they decided to cancel again, according to a letter from the organizing committee published by Niagara Frontier Publications.
In West Seneca, the town's Joint Veterans Committee has opted not to put on the parade this year, Supervisor Gary Dickson told The Buffalo News.
"Due to the pandemic, several veterans groups were not comfortable participating," Dickson said in an email.
He said the town is installing some memorials in its Veterans Park and plans to hold a dedication service at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day. And the veterans committee is talking to a group of Civil War reenactors about the possibility of setting up a demonstration of camp life from that era.