Memorial commission will explore permanent memorial to Tops massacre victims in Buffalo

A permanent memorial will be built to honor the lives and legacies of the victims of the May 14 massacre at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

But where it will go, what it will look like and how much it will cost are still to be decided.

After the mass shooting that killed 10 people, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she and Mayor Byron W. Brown talked about how to make sure no one ever forgets the tragedy.

"We thought something had to be done. How can we make sure their lives, their stories, their families are remembered forever?" Hochul said.

The massacre, she said, "is part of the Buffalo story forever going forward."

There have been makeshift memorials at the site, and Tops installed a "water wall" memorial to the left of the main entrance of the store to honor the victims: Pearl Young, Ruth Whitfield, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Katherine Massey, Roberta A. Drury, Heyward Patterson and Celestine Chaney.

Hochul and Brown Friday announced the creation of the May 14th Memorial Commission, which is tasked with selecting a permanent site and design.

Led by the Rev. Mark E. Blue, the president of the Buffalo Branch of the NAACP, the commission eventually will have 11 members selected by the governor and mayor.

"We want to work with the families, and we want to work with the community," Brown said. "We don't want to come in with preconceived notions."

He said he and the governor want to move quickly and collectively, but there is no timeline for when it might be built.

The state and city could provide funds for the memorial as seed money, Brown said, adding that a number of corporations and individuals have expressed interest in contributing.

"We will be selecting a location that will be close to the site of the Tops on Jefferson. We will acquire that location," the mayor said, adding that the commission will work with families and the community to select an architectural firm and design.

Garnell Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother, Ruth, was shopping at Tops when she was killed, said at the news conference that "it is absolutely fitting and proper that we immediately begin the process of permanently memorializing the victims of this hateful, racist act."

Whitfield, who will serve on the memorial commission, said it's crucial to remember that the hate of a man authorities have labeled a white supremacist wrought so much pain and loss to his family and all of Buffalo.

Whitfield said the memorial should be a "transformational project that will honorably and forever remember the lives of our loved ones and usher in a new era of hope and prosperity for the people on the East Side of Buffalo."

Blue vowed that the memorial will be "a lasting tribute that helps our community heal."

"This memorial is not just going to honor but it's going to represent what we are made of and how we are able to overcome the obstacles that have been put on us. We are resilient people," he said.

Other members of the commission so far are Diane Colgan, senior vice president at Tops Markets; Jonathan Dandes, corporate vice president at Rich Products and vice chairman of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership; Norman Lewin of the Buffalo Arts Commission; and Larry Stitts, president of Golden Cup Coffee, a Jefferson Avenue business.

The remaining members will be selected from the East Buffalo community, civic and cultural leaders and will be representative of Buffalo's Black community.

In addition to finding and acquiring a site, engaging families and community members, selecting the architect and design, the commission also will focus on fundraising, memorial maintenance and area beautification.

An announcement will be made soon, Brown said, about how people can donate for the fund to build the memorial.