Memorial bike ride and walk to benefit ECMC, ConnectLife
Marcy-Dandes-Obituary

Marcy Dandes was an active volunteer and top producer with Hunt Real Estate.

The second annual Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride & Walk takes off Saturday morning on the Delaware Park Ring Road.

Dandes, a real estate agent and active volunteer, died unexpectedly in 2018 at age 66. Community efforts she actively supported included those of Erie County Medical Center and the Donate Life mission through ConnectLife.

The event will benefit both organizations. It will include a kids’ bike rodeo, safety demonstrations, a bike raffle, music by DJ Milk and food.

The program starts at 9:15 a.m.; the walk or ride at 9:30. Cost is $10 for children, $25 for adults and $50 for a family four pack. Register online at dandesfamilyride.com or onsite starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

