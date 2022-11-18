Mementos left at Jefferson Avenue Tops site to be preserved

Hundred of mementos – including flowers, cards, photographs and stuffed animals – that were left in a spot outside the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets after the May 14 racist mass shooting that killed 10 people will be preserved for posterity.

The Buffalo History Museum, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library and concerned community members are working together in that endeavor following a series of community gatherings and private meetings with family members of the victims.

“The preservation of mementos left at the Jefferson Avenue site is the first step in a broader collecting initiative that will document the May 14 tragedy,” said Buffalo History Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown in a statement Thursday.

The mementos sprouted spontaneously as part of a lawn memorial that was created outside the Tops Market at a memorial service a week after the massacre. It consisted of flowers, pictures and cutout doves that bore the names of each of the 10 people killed in the rampage.

Retired Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, whose mother, Ruth, was killed in the attack, has said that the exclusion and perversion of the history of Black people in American history demands that as much of that history as possible be preserved and documented.

"Doing so will allow us to tell our story honestly, accurately and completely to the honor of those lost on 5/14, our ancestors and to the edification of those to come. For real change to occur, we must control our own narrative," Whitfeld said.

Along with the victims' family members and the broader community, the museum and library system are seeking to figure out the the next steps for preserving the mementos and other documentation, including oral histories in order to create a historical record of the event.

With the support of community members, organizers sought to ensure that items secured from the Tops site were removed before winter's inclement weather set in. The aim is to create a historical record by preserving the items so that future generations may learn from the tragedy. The museum, library system and community members have, over several weeks, been collecting and maintaining impromptu memorials from near the site, which, organizers said, culminated in a small remembrance ceremony that included family members of the victims on Nov. 5.