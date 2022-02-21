Melt, rain, freeze, repeat: More rain, flooding expected starting Tuesday night

Already swollen creeks and rivers in Western New York are expected to see a new round of flooding thanks to another shot of rain coming Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Flooding around many area waterways could start late Tuesday due to widespread rainfall expected to bring between about a half-inch to 3/4 of an inch of new precipitation, said David Thomas, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
Expect mainly dry weather today but not near as much wind. Rain arrives Tuesday. The rain, snow melt along with high flows from the recent rain and snow melt may result in more flooding later Tue into Wed, especially on already swollen rivers and streams. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/MKdiReESgw— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 21, 2022
Streams and creeks already running high – conditions due to last week's thaw, additional snow that fell Saturday and more thaw thanks to today's temperatures in the 40s – have the greatest chances to cause more flooding, Thomas said.
Chances of rain Tuesday will increase as the morning goes on, and all of Western New York will be getting wet by afternoon and late afternoon, he said.
The flooding is expected to continue Wednesday, though how quickly it stops depends on how fast the waterway typically moves. Tonawanda Creek moves slower than many other area waterways, like the Buffalo River and Cazenovia and Cayuga creeks, Thomas said.
Some places have yet to get a respite from high waters. Minor flooding along Tonawanda Creek near Rapids was expected to continue through late Tuesday morning, according to the weather service, which has issued a flood warning.