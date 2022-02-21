Melt, rain, freeze, repeat: More rain, flooding expected starting Tuesday night

Already swollen creeks and rivers in Western New York are expected to see a new round of flooding thanks to another shot of rain coming Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding around many area waterways could start late Tuesday due to widespread rainfall expected to bring between about a half-inch to 3/4 of an inch of new precipitation, said David Thomas, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

Streams and creeks already running high – conditions due to last week's thaw, additional snow that fell Saturday and more thaw thanks to today's temperatures in the 40s – have the greatest chances to cause more flooding, Thomas said.

Chances of rain Tuesday will increase as the morning goes on, and all of Western New York will be getting wet by afternoon and late afternoon, he said.

The flooding is expected to continue Wednesday, though how quickly it stops depends on how fast the waterway typically moves. Tonawanda Creek moves slower than many other area waterways, like the Buffalo River and Cazenovia and Cayuga creeks, Thomas said.