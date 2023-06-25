Melinated Moms will host its second annual Western New York Community Baby Shower on Saturday to bring community resources and support to Black and brown mothers through advocacy, education and awareness. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Ave.

Local experts will provide information on nutrition, breastfeeding and safe sleep practices for moms and their babies.

“Our commitment to bringing together diverse community resources empowers moms with knowledge and support they need to make informed decisions, ultimately working toward the reduction of black maternal mortality rates in Western New York, said Melinated Moms Vice President Alexcia Harrod. "By fostering collaboration and providing accessible resources, Melinated Moms is creating a safer, more equitable environment for all mothers.”

Those interested in attending can register on Eventbrite by searching Melinated Moms Western New York Community Baby Shower or visiting https://mmwnybabyshower23.eventbrite.com

Sponsorship, donor, and volunteer opportunities are available for people and organizations interested in supporting the Community Baby Shower. For more information, contact Harrod at alexciah@melinatedmoms.com or 716-245-5394.