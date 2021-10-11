Meet Dexter Harris, the mayor of the Maid of the Mist

Dexter Harris is the kind of man any business would like greeting its customers.
For one thing, he can do it in 30 languages.
The 62-year-old Niagara Falls native is in his 19th year working for the Maid of the Mist, the iconic boat ride that draws hundreds of thousands of tourists every year.
"Sometimes I can tell where the people are from," Harris said Thursday while waiting for a boat to return to the dock. "Sometimes I can't tell, I'll ask them and I'll speak their language, and they just get so thrilled."
"He's a captivating character. Anybody who meets Dexter Harris will remember that they met Dexter Harris," said Chris Mackay, operations manager for the Maid and Harris' boss.
"I don't know why I'm so full of joy every day like this. It's almost like I'm like a rocket taking off to the moon, because I'm so happy," Harris said. "Well, I do know why. It's because I see the joy in the people, how happy they are to come do the Maid of the Mist."
Mackay promoted Harris from deckhand to a hybrid position, combining his former duties with the job of greeting customers and sending them on the way after the trip, wet and happy.
That's why some at the Maid call the area around the loading docks "Dexter's World."
"He’s a really unique, hardworking man with a great backstory, and I think he was overdue for recognition, and I think that’s why people have been very excited to see him in his new function," Mackay said.
"It's a beautiful thing, man," Harris said. "Just a lot of energy I get out of doing it. It makes you feel good, especially with the water here."
He was eager to demonstrate his linguistic prowess, offering greetings in languages ranging from Chinese, Russian and Japanese to Bulgarian, Tibetan, Lithuanian and Pennsylvania Dutch dialect.
"The management didn't tell me to do this. It just came upon me," Harris said. "It's like a glow. It's like a blessing of the Lord: 'Hey, Dexter, do something with all these people coming here.' "
He decided to start learning greetings while working in the elevators that take customers from the ticket booth to the dock.
Chinese tourists taught him how to say "hello" and also how to say "elevator" and "falls" in their language.
"I've learned to count in Chinese," Harris said. "I can count to 10 in eight to 10 languages."
He said he can carry on a "slight conversation," in some of the languages. But lately, there isn't always much call for that aspect of his skill.
Support Local Journalism
"Because of the pandemic, a lot of the countries aren't coming here like they used to," Harris said.
But Americans get the Harris treatment, too.
"You guys can't be captains today, because we already got captains. But everything else is spectacular," he shouted to the crowd waiting to board the Nikola Tesla boat on Thursday. "And no fishing and no swimming, all right?"
"How you feeling today, buddy?" Harris asked one soaked passenger exiting the boat.
"I feel great now," the man replied.
"When we pass the American Falls, there's a little bit of wetness right here, but it's soaking when it's down there," Harris told a passenger aboard the boat, pointing to the Horseshoe Falls. "But I know a dry spot, so don't worry."
Nash Lavusheski of North Tonawanda, a new deckhand, said Harris trained her on her first day.
"Dexter's awesome," she said. "He'll teach you everything and anything. He'll go above and beyond."
The most important tip he gave Lavusheski? "Knowing everyone's names," she said.
"He probably spent at least 10 minutes learning the names of all my family members, and I have a large family," said Nathan Levin, an attorney for the University of Iowa, who met Dexter in August. “We actually picked up a little gift from Iowa we’re going to send him for being so hospitable and friendly.”
"He was very kind and very helpful," said Kent Truckenbrod, a retired veterinarian from Illinois. "He told us about a lot of the history of the Maid of the Mist, including how the Maid of the Mist picked up a kid who went over the falls."
The tourists give Harris, a father of seven, a window on the world most Niagara Falls residents don't have.
"Since I don't travel to all these countries, which I love, it's almost like they're coming to me," he said.
Harris doesn't have a favorite foreign country or language.
"You can't have a favorite, because once you start talking all those languages, they're all so beautiful," he said. "When you start talking in all those other languages, you start understanding everybody. Everybody has their inner life, which is connected to a living thing. Everybody wants to live and have a good life, and you feel that."
Harris said he'd like to work at least another three years. "But who knows?" he said. "It's like another life here to me. The energy I get here at work, I'm so happy to be here. I'm happy to see people. I want to see people get along better, countries get along better."
After the Maid closes for the season Oct. 24, Harris will work for about a month on postseason maintenance before being laid off for the winter.