Meet Dexter Harris, the mayor of the Maid of the Mist

"He was very kind and very helpful," said Kent Truckenbrod, a retired veterinarian from Illinois. "He told us about a lot of the history of the Maid of the Mist, including how the Maid of the Mist picked up a kid who went over the falls."

The tourists give Harris, a father of seven, a window on the world most Niagara Falls residents don't have.

"Since I don't travel to all these countries, which I love, it's almost like they're coming to me," he said.

Harris doesn't have a favorite foreign country or language.

"You can't have a favorite, because once you start talking all those languages, they're all so beautiful," he said. "When you start talking in all those other languages, you start understanding everybody. Everybody has their inner life, which is connected to a living thing. Everybody wants to live and have a good life, and you feel that."

Harris said he'd like to work at least another three years. "But who knows?" he said. "It's like another life here to me. The energy I get here at work, I'm so happy to be here. I'm happy to see people. I want to see people get along better, countries get along better."