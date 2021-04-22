Medical societies jump to defense of Erie County health commissioner

After she was publicly criticized by some parents, school leaders, youth sports organizers and physicians over the past few weeks, other physicians groups are coming to the defense of Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and the Health Department she runs.

In an usual step, the Erie County Department of Health issued a news release Thursday that included letters of support from the Buffalo Pediatric Society and the Medical Society of Erie County for the work of the department and for Burstein, in particular.

"These letters recognize the challenges that COVID-19 caused in our community, and highlight the assistance that ECDOH has provided to the medical community and its work to protect public health during the past year," the news release stated.

Burstein has faced growing criticism from some school superintendents, physicians and parents who have described the Health Department's quarantine, distancing and school sports recommendations as inconsistent, unfair, detrimental to education and needlessly restrictive.

