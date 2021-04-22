Medical societies jump to defense of Erie County health commissioner

After she was publicly criticized by some parents, school leaders, youth sports organizers and physicians over the past few weeks, other physicians groups are coming to the defense of Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and the Health Department she runs.
In an usual step, the Erie County Department of Health issued a news release Thursday that included letters of support from the Buffalo Pediatric Society and the Medical Society of Erie County for the work of the department and for Burstein, in particular.
"These letters recognize the challenges that COVID-19 caused in our community, and highlight the assistance that ECDOH has provided to the medical community and its work to protect public health during the past year," the news release stated.
Burstein has faced growing criticism from some school superintendents, physicians and parents who have described the Health Department's quarantine, distancing and school sports recommendations as inconsistent, unfair, detrimental to education and needlessly restrictive.
"Gale Burstein has saved countless lives in this community," the Erie County executive said.
"Dr. Burstein has demonstrated that she wants the same thing as Erie County physicians and the community – a safe way to ensure our children receive the education they need and deserve," stated a letter signed by Dr. Stanley Pietrak, president of the Medical Society of Erie County. "Unfortunately, there is no risk-free solution.
"In the COVID-19 world we now inhabit, we need to listen to our Health Commissioner with a keen ear, not dismiss her. COVID-19 fatigue is real, and we are all feeling it, but when infection rates among our children’s age groups are on the rise, heeding the cautious recommendations of our Health Commissioner is something we ought to be encouraging, not abandoning."
A separate letter from the Buffalo Pediatric Society's Executive Committee also praised the work of the Health Department and Burstein.
"Dr. Burstein works tirelessly, day and night, with the goal of ensuring the health of this community," stated the letter, signed by Buffalo Pediatric Society officers and committee members. "There has never been a time that we reached out for help and Dr. Burstein did not respond. Any data we request continues to be provided in a timely manner. We thank her for her service to us and our patients."