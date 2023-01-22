Medical examiner faults Erie County Holding Center staff for inmate's death but sees no 'criminal neglect'

A medical examiner partly faults medical personnel at the Erie County Holding Center for the death of an inmate, saying they did not properly respond to his withdrawal from addictive drugs, primarily alcohol.

Sean C. Riordan, who in his life abused heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines and liquor, died in June from “complications of chronic ethanolism,” says Dr. Stacey Reed, the county’s associate chief medical examiner, in an autopsy report.

The report, made final Nov. 30, says Riordan experienced nausea, vomiting, tremors, sweating, seizures and at least two falls while jailed, and he became unresponsive after his final seizure and fall.

A nurse at Buffalo General Medical Center told his family days later there was no brain activity. The family took him off life support on his 30th birthday, June 14.

Reed also found numerous blunt force injuries around Riordan’s body, confirming his family’s statements that they saw bruises on Riordan’s arms, torso, face and head as he lay in a hospital bed, unable to communicate. Reed's report did not explain the origin of the bruises but said none was fatal.

While the sheriff disputes her statement, Reed wrote that she found a “failure to adequately treat" Riordan's withdrawal and said it stemmed from the way jail personnel interpreted his symptoms for the Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment, a protocol used to assess and treat patients in withdrawal, primarily from alcohol.

“While the medical care that the decedent received prior to his admission to hospital was inadequate, it does not rise to the level of criminal neglect,” the doctor wrote.

She suggested more training for the jail's staff.

“Intensive education and training of corrections staff in recognizing the signs and symptoms of acute ethanol withdrawal as well as in the appropriate administration of the CIWA questionnaire may help to prevent future morbidity and mortality in incarcerated individuals.”

Riordan’s family has been working with a lawyer to gather his medical records and videos of him compiled over his final hours. The autopsy is one piece of a larger puzzle, said Tracie Riordan, his sister.

“It’s very apparent my brother was sick and needed medical attention and did not receive it,” she said.

Sheriff John C. Garcia said Reed failed to consider many facts and circumstances of the case.

“Simply put, her investigation was either incomplete or based upon an inaccurate assessment of the information that was made available to her,” he said in a written statement.

“For reasons unknown,” he added, “Dr. Reed felt it appropriate to disparage the hardworking medical professionals of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office that do an incredible job under extraordinarily difficult circumstances.”

He expressed sympathies to Riordan's family and did not respond to questions about the bruises on the body.

Told of Garcia’s criticism, a spokeswoman for the county Health Department, which oversees the Medical Examiner’s Office, interpreted the report differently and placed some blame on the inmate.

“It is important to note that the ‘inadequate care’ Mr. Riordan received was in large part due to Mr. Riordan’s failure to honestly and accurately answer screening questions as part of his intake assessment, not necessarily any one specific lapse in care,” spokeswoman Kara Kane said.

She added: “Dr. Reed and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office were simply highlighting the need for constant vigilance for dangerous withdrawal symptoms, which in the case of alcohol dependency can be fatal.”

Others have urged Erie County to train jail medical personnel on withdrawal protocols. More than a decade ago, the county and the Sheriff's Office assured the U.S. Justice Department they would effectively train jail medical personnel on the withdrawal from addictive drugs. The Justice Department had sued to force more humane conditions in the county jails and settled the matter when the county agreed to specific improvements in the medical care and mental health care given inmates.

Riordan's death is not the first Erie County jail death to trigger talk of inadequate medical care. The state Commission of Correction wanted the death of Holding Center inmate India Cummings in 2016 reclassified as a “homicide by medical neglect” because its Medical Review Board found she had been allowed to mentally and physically deteriorate from the effects of a broken arm. The county kept the manner of death as undetermined.

The death of Holding Center inmate Joseph Bialaszewski from a perforated duodenal ulcer in 2019 could have been prevented if he had been properly assessed, the Commission of Correction said. Connell Burrell died in 2019 after Holding Center nurses mismanaged his glucose levels, his medical records show. The Sheriff's Office fired at least one employee involved.

A lawsuit contends Robert Ingalsbe hanged himself in 2019 after being left to detox on his own in a remote cell.

“When patients are withdrawing, patients are very uncomfortable. It’s very difficult,” said Dr. Jungjin Kim, medical director of the Alcohol, Drugs and Addiction Inpatient Program at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass., and an instructor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. “They are anxious, tremulous, and heart rates and blood pressure start to rise in people dependent on alcohol within 24 to 48 hours of their last drink.”

The Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment can guide the use of sedatives that can blunt the withdrawal severity, Kim continued. Patients, he said, should be continually monitored during this time. Jails not adequately equipped to handle someone in severe withdrawal should move them to a hospital, he added.

Garcia did not say whether sedatives were given to Riordan, but the county’s Jail Management Division, with the Legislature’s urging, has moved in recent years toward “medically assisted treatment” for inmates in detox. Garcia said the jail now can give suboxone and methadone to people withdrawing from opiates.

Jail officials in recent years have emphasized the huge percentage of defendants who arrive addicted to dangerous drugs – over 40% in typical years. The jail uses clinical assessment tools, such as the CIWA, for all patients presenting with reported substance use disorders, and it trains health division staff as part of a comprehensive quality improvement program, Garcia said.

Other agencies will weigh in on Riordan’s death. The Commission of Correction will compile its own findings. The State Attorney General’s Office, which has authority to investigate deaths caused by police officers or the peace officers who staff jails and prisons, said it is conducting a “preliminary assessment” to determine whether an officer caused Riordan’s death.

While the autopsy report indicates the answer is no, Traci Riordan said she talked months ago to an employee of the attorney general who looked at jail video of Riordan in withdrawal.

“He said ‘it’s probably something you don’t want to see,’ ” she said.