Medical emergency suspected in fatal crash in Batavia

A single-vehicle crash in Batavia Saturday occurred when the driver apparently suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his truck, the Batavia Police Department reported. The man died at the scene.

The man was driving a black Dodge pickup on West Main Street near Tops Market when the truck suddenly crossed over all lanes of traffic, left the roadway, struck a fence and landed in a ditch, police said. City fire and Mercy EMS responded. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Genesee County Coroner John Peck said the man apparently suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash. No one else was injured in the accident.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death. The driver's identity is being withheld until family are notified.

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

