Medaille University president retires; Quigley to take over in interim

Kenneth Macur, the Medaille University president since 2015 who had come under fire on a few occasions over the past two years, has retired at age 66.

The university board of trustees has named Lori V. Quigley, PhD, a former provost and senior vice president at Medaille from 2016 to 2020, as interim president, effective immediately.

Medaille College lays off 23, spokesman says; profs question numbers Faculty members who asked not to be identified gave The Buffalo News different figures.

“Our students, faculty, staff, alumni and longstanding supporters will be well served by Dr. Quigley’s deep knowledge of the University from her prior role as provost, senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Medaille,” said Michael K. Walsh, chair of Medaille’s Board of Trustees. “She has the full endorsement of the Board of Trustees, and we will support her leadership through this time of transition.”

Macur notified the board of his retirement on June 20, the university said in a news release. He had come under fire most recently for his handling of a surprise dormitory room raid conducted by security guards from Vista Security Group of Amherst on Feb. 12 and 13.

Medaille contracted with Vista for campus security services starting in mid-January without informing students of the change. The weekend of the raids, guards wearing hoodies instead of uniforms used keys to open dorm room doors late at night while some students were asleep or in the shower. Ostensibly, the guards were looking for alcohol. Students expressed anger, fear and trauma in the wake of the intrusion, which Macur admitted was a violation of the university’s privacy policies.

Late-night dorm raids at Medaille College spur protest Students who say they fear for their safety and don’t feel heard staged a walkout and protest Friday to publicize the incidents and call for college leaders to step down.

About 100 students walked out of class and held a protest March 25 calling for Macur to step down. At the protest, Macur said the raids shouldn’t have happened and that five security guards who participated had been removed from security detail on campus. But he refused to blame the firm for the actions of “a couple of people behaving badly” or take responsibility for the incidents.

Also, in May 2020, the faculty voted 63-1 that it had no confidence in Macur and accused him of "years of budgetary mismanagement." Faculty also criticized him for using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to give himself emergency powers to cut staff at will. That July, Medaille had laid off two dozen employees and announced that 18 others took early retirement.

Medaille faculty accuse president of using Covid-19 to cover mismanagement A group of Medaille College faculty members said mismanagement, not the novel coronavirus pandemic, caused the college’s fiscal crisis, and the group criticized President Kenneth Macur for using the pandemic to give himself emergency powers that will allow him to cut staff at will. In a statement to The News, the faculty members said Macur’s invoking of an “act

Macur was selected as president of Medaille College in 2015 to replace Richard T. Jurasek, who retired at 67.

Macur was not available for comment Tuesday. In May, Medaille received state approval to change its name to Medaille University.

Another Medaille administrator, Vice President for Student Development Amy DeKay, is also leaving the university after a long career at her alma mater.

DeKay served as assistant/associate dean of students and director of Student Activities/Campus Center Operations and New Student Orientation at Medaille from 1997 to 2009. Since 2009, she has been vice president for Student Development at Medaille.

DeKay said her departure from Medaille is completely unrelated to Macur’s retirement. Her last day at Medaille is July 1, and she starts a new job as vice president for Student Experience at Alfred University on July 11.

Quigley, Medaille’s new interim president, has served as chair of the board of directors for Seneca Gaming Corporation. A member of the Seneca nation, Quigley has a long resume in higher education. Prior to joining Seneca Gaming, whose president and CEO report directly to her, she was assistant to the provost for Graduate Programs at Niagara University.

Before that, she was provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs and chief academic officer at Medaille from July 2016 to April 2020. She previously served as dean and as a professor of literary education at The Sage Colleges in Troy and Albany, as associate dean in the school of education at SUNY Buffalo State and on the teaching faculty at Buffalo State and St. Bonaventure University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. She holds a master’s degree in communications and a doctorate in philosophy from Fordham University in New York City.

Quigley did not return a phone call from The Buffalo News. Medaille provided the following comment from her in its release: “As interim president, I pledge to lead with integrity in acknowledging and valuing the contributions that each member of the faculty and staff provide in ensuring the academic success of the students we serve. I remain grateful to the Medaille Board of Trustees for the confidence they have placed in me during this transition period.”

