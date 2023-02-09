Medaille University has laid off eight people due to financial constraints, the university’s interim president, Lori Quigley, confirmed Thursday.

Quigley declined to comment on which positions were cut.

“Medaille University has been under significant budgetary constraints over the last several months due to a number of factors, including declining enrollment and other challenges that are impacting institutions of higher education across the region, state and nationally," Quigley said in a statement. "As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to permanently separate from various personnel.”

“The eight positions that have been eliminated were those determined to have the least impact on our operations, especially as it pertains to continuing to educate our students," she said.

In 2020, Medaille laid off 23 employees and eliminated 18 others through early retirement incentives as part of cost-cutting measures to combat enrollment declines exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This past fall, Medaille and Trocaire College announced they would form a partnership to share services and combine programming to benefit both institutions. Medaille Communications Director Tricia Jetty said discussions on the partnership are ongoing.