Medaille College seeds $1.5 million rural scholarship program

Just as the federal stimulus money benefited colleges and universities, Macur said Medaille is seeking "to stimulate the economy further by inviting more and more students who might not have a chance at a four-year degree to come to college at a reasonable amount of tuition, fees and room and board."

Each student accepted into the program will be receiving a partial scholarship.

"It's about $30,000 a scholarship per student, which is where we get the $1.5 million, because $30,000 times 50 students is $1.5 million," Macur said.

"So, they'll graduate with $22,000 to $24,000 of student debt," he added.

The official rules of the scholarship will require that eligible financial aid students receive full Pell and TAP grants, as well as Stafford loans that are equal to the student's cost for tuition, fees, and room and board. Macur anticipates there will be a great demand for the scholarships and that the college will fund them annually for the foreseeable future. Though, like other programs and plans that result in costs for the college, it will be evaluated annually, he said.

"For the students who partake in it, it will not go away," said Macur.