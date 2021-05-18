 Skip to main content
Medaille athletic complex can reopen if nearby chemical plant complies with emissions threshold
Medaille College field

The Medaille College playing field on Lee Street, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

 Derek Gee

A State Supreme Court justice Tuesday ordered PVS Chemical to limit emissions from its sulfuric acid plant, and he allowed Medaille College to reopen a sports complex that neighbors the plant if emissions stay below levels deemed acceptable by federal and state authorities.

Justice Emilio Colaiacovo granted the college’s motion for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order against PVS Chemical.

Medaille sued the company on Monday after PVS refused to comply with a state Department of Environmental Conservation order to shut down the plant over its sulfur dioxide emissions.

The plant on Lee Street in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood is located 100 yards from the college’s sports complex on Elk Street.

Athletes and spectators at the sports complex have complained of foul odors, as well as eye and respiratory irritation, and DEC air monitoring last fall found at least 70 instances in which the plant exceeded emittance standards.

The DEC and state Health Department told the college on Saturday to suspend activities at the sports complex temporarily until air quality improves.

Colaiacovo’s ruling allows those activities to continue, as long as PVS keeps sulfur dioxide emissions to no more than 75 parts per billion.

Medaille won't be using the fields until it receives written confirmation from the DEC or state Health Department that it's OK to do so, according to John Crawford, vice president for college relations.

PVS attorneys claimed the company already was operating within those limits, while attorneys for Medaille presented data showing emissions exceeded clean air standards.

