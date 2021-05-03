McMurray joins HoganWillig's new cannabis practice

Nate McMurray, the Grand Island Democrat who unsuccessfully sought the 27th Congressional District seat three times in 2018 and 2020, will now help direct the expanded cannabis law practice team at a prominent local firm.

HoganWillig announced Monday that McMurray will be based in its Amherst office as the firm also looks to expand its international business. Its new cannabis practice, meanwhile, will be headed by McMurray and another new hire – Christopher J. Milne.

“We are constantly evolving our firm so that we are meeting the legal needs of our business clients,” said Corey Hogan, the firm's partner and founder. “As the legalization of cannabis is still in its infancy here in New York State, we hope to provide direction to area entrepreneurs as they attempt to develop their business plans, complete real estate transactions, understand the changing regulatory landscape for indoor/outdoor growing facilities, or look to secure their operators licenses.

The firm cited McMurray's "experience advising U.S. businesses on investment projects, market strategy, acquisitions, and other matters in Asia, as well as his fluency in Korean and Mandarin."