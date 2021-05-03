 Skip to main content
McMurray joins HoganWillig's new cannabis practice
McMurray joins HoganWillig's new cannabis practice

Nate McMurray

Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray thanks members of his staff following a news conference at the United Auto Workers Local 686 union hall in November 2020.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

Nate McMurray, the Grand Island Democrat who unsuccessfully sought the 27th Congressional District seat three times in 2018 and 2020, will now help direct the expanded cannabis law practice team at a prominent local firm.

HoganWillig announced Monday that McMurray will be based in its Amherst office as the firm also looks to expand its international business. Its new cannabis practice, meanwhile, will be headed by McMurray and another new hire – Christopher J. Milne.

“We are constantly evolving our firm so that we are meeting the legal needs of our business clients,” said Corey Hogan, the firm's partner and founder. “As the legalization of cannabis is still in its infancy here in New York State, we hope to provide direction to area entrepreneurs as they attempt to develop their business plans, complete real estate transactions, understand the changing regulatory landscape for indoor/outdoor growing facilities, or look to secure their operators licenses.

The firm cited McMurray's "experience advising U.S. businesses on investment projects, market strategy, acquisitions, and other matters in Asia, as well as his fluency in Korean and Mandarin."

Also a former Grand Island supervisor, McMurray worked as senior counsel for Samsung Electronics in Seoul, Korea. He came within about 1,000 votes of beating former Republican Rep. Chris Collins in 2018, before losing to Republican Chris Jacobs in last year's special and general elections.

Milne will work with clients in short and long term business and operating objectives, also in its Amherst office. The law firm said he will continue offering counsel on buying and selling veterinary practices nationwide and other animal business legal obligations.

