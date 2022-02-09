McKinley High School student was stabbed, not shot, Buffalo police say

The security guard's gunshot wound was not life-threatening, DeGeorge said.

"We are aggressively working this case," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. "We have a lot of investigators on this."

Police have not released a name or a description of the suspect. Gramaglia would not say whether the suspect was believed to be a student.

He asked anyone with information about the incident to call the police.

He said Buffalo police were being assisted by the FBI, State Police and Erie County Sheriff's Office. At least two armored SWAT vehicles were seen pulling up in front of the school. Squad cars, ambulances and uniformed officers ringed the Elmwood Avenue campus and the Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter circled overhead for more than an hour.

The shooting took place at about 3:45 p.m., about 20 minutes after classes were let out, Gramaglia said.

It took place at the end of a walkway by the parking lot on the southern side of the school, Gramaglia said.

There were roughly 100 students and several teachers in the school at the time of the shooting.