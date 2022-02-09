McKinley High School student was stabbed, not shot, Buffalo police now say

A group of parents had assembled outside, whose children were inside. They told reporters police and school officials were not giving them any information about the situation. Children inside the school calling their parents said that everyone had been moved into the cafeteria and they were being fed dinner while waiting to be let go.

SUNY Buffalo State police sent out an alert via Twitter to the campus telling people about "an armed person near campus" who was last seen at the high school on Elmwood, headed toward Route 198.

"Immediately shelter in place," the campus police tweeted. That order has since been lifted, Buff State officials said on Twitter.

McKinley will switch to remote learning for at least the next three days "to reset" the school in a "phased approach," Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said. He said it's possible McKinley students would remain on remote all next week, too.

He said there have been several incidents at McKinley recently and that the district added 15 staff members to help keep the calm at the school.