McKinley High School student was stabbed, not shot, Buffalo police now say

A student was stabbed and a security guard was shot in the leg at Buffalo's McKinley High School shortly after classes were let out Wednesday afternoon, a police source and a school official said.
The incident prompted a massive police response, when local, state and federal law enforcement, some in SWAT team gear with assault rifles, surrounded the campus, and more than 100 students still inside at the time of the incident were placed on lockdown while worried parents stood outside for hours in the cold.
The incident took place near the school's parking lot. Just prior to shots ringing out, there was a physical altercation between a group of people, a police source told The Buffalo News. Police on the scene initially said that both the student and the guard had suffered bullet wounds. Two sources later clarified the student, who was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, had been stabbed.
The male student was undergoing surgery Wednesday night and police offered no further update on his condition.
"We are aggressively working this case," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. "We have a lot of investigators on this."
The security guard's gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.
Police have not released a name or a description of the suspect. Gramaglia would not say whether the suspect was believed to be a student.
He asked anyone with information about the incident to call the police.
He said Buffalo police were being assisted by the FBI, State Police and Erie County Sheriff's Office. At least two armored SWAT vehicles were seen pulling up in front of the school. Squad cars, ambulances and uniformed officers ringed the Elmwood Avenue campus and the Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter circled overhead for more than an hour.
The shooting took place at about 3:45 p.m., about 20 minutes after classes were let out, Gramaglia said said.
It took place at the end of a walkway by the parking lot on the southern side of the school, Gramaglia said.
There were roughly 100 students and several teachers in the school at the time of the shooting.
The school was placed on lockdown protocol at first as police went through the building looking for shooters. After it was determined the school was safe, the school was downgraded to a shelter-in-place mode. At 6:30 p.m., police were still working with schools officials to release students to parents.
A group of parents had assembled outside, whose children were inside. They told reporters police and school officials were not giving them any information about the situation. Children inside the school calling their parents said that everyone had been moved into the cafeteria and they were being fed dinner while waiting to be let go.
SUNY Buffalo State police sent out an alert via Twitter to the campus telling people about "an armed person near campus" who was last seen at the high school on Elmwood, headed toward Route 198.
"Immediately shelter in place," the campus police tweeted. That order has since been lifted, Buff State officials said on Twitter.
McKinley will switch to remote learning for at least the next three days "to reset" the school in a "phased approach," Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said. He said it's possible McKinley students would remain on remote all next week, too.
He said there have been several incidents at McKinley recently and that the district added 15 staff members to help keep the calm at the school.
"Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to continue to keep all of our students safe, and we will have McKinley back very shortly," Cash told reporters.
"We certainly want to pray for the young man in the hospital," Cash said.
Mayor Byron Brown put out a statement on Twitter saying: "Today represents a very dark day in our City. As of last night, eight school shootings had occurred across the United States in 2022. Now, the City of Buffalo has the horrible distinction of becoming the ninth."
He arrived at the school to update reporters about the incident.
Gov. Kathy Hochul also said she was monitoring the situation.
News staff reporter Mary Pasciak contributed to this report.