McKinley High School seniors to return to in-person instruction on Feb. 28

McKinley High School seniors now are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Feb. 28, with juniors returning March 1 and freshmen and sophomores at the school returning March 2, it was announced at Wednesday's Buffalo Board of Education meeting.

The announcement came a week after a 14-year-old student was severely stabbed and a security guard was shot in the leg during a melee outside the school on Elmwood Avenue, which prompted school officials to move to remote instruction for students at the school while officials work on plans to improve security.

Teens charged in McKinley stabbing, shooting held without bail The 17-year-old arrested Monday, the second teenager charged in a four-day span, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

"Our first priority as a board is to return to in-person instruction and a safer environment. And the superintendent has put a plan in place to reset the school. There's a new administration, and there was a parent meeting last night," School Board President Louis Petrucci said at the start of the board meeting.

Concerns about the violent incident dominated the first three hours of the meeting, which included comments by parents, community leaders and school officials, many of whom spoke of the need for cohesion among all of the concerned entities.