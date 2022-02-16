McKinley High School seniors to return to in-person instruction Feb. 28

+2 Police to have more visible presence at McKinley in weeks ahead Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said the district is taking steps to address concerning incidents, such as fights, that have happened at a slightly higher rate at McKinley and a handful of other schools than on average across the district.

"I blame people who were involved in the acts of violence. I'm not blaming anyone in this room," Bruno said. "We need to improve communication between staff, teachers and the people in this room."

He added that he would like to see associate superintendents meet with teachers and staff at least once or twice a year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Meanwhile, Robert Boreanaz, counsel for the district's principals union – Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators – spoke on behalf of the union's president, Crystal Barton.

"First, BCSA and its members would like to express our sincere and deepest thoughts and prayers for our colleague, school security officer Bradley Walker, and the injured student at McKinley High School," Boreanaz said.

"It is also our hope that the young individuals responsible for these violent acts last week find guidance, support and peace. While the events last week at McKinley High School were very violent, there have been other dangerous events at our schools, too many," he added.

7:29 Police say 17-year-old in custody in connection with stabbing at McKinley High School Buffalo Police said late Thursday that they had a 17-year-old male in custody in connection with an incident that occurred a day prior at McKinley High School in which a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and a security guard was shot.