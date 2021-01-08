McGuire plans rehab of North Buffalo tool factory into apartments near 'Chandlerville'

Termini also developed three other former commercial and industrial buildings in the same area on Grote and Elmwood into apartment complexes – the Foundry, Arco and Houk Lofts. And he's constructing his Chandler Pool Club, with a restaurant, outdoor deck and swimming pool.

"That's such a wonderful amenity that he's offering," Shainbrown said of the pool club. "The additional residential density only helps create more of a neighborhood feel there."

Originally constructed in 1925, the Buerk complex consists of two separate rectangular brick buildings connected in the rear by a pair of additional structures and a second-floor skybridge.

"Buerk Tool is a really, really neat historic building, very close to Chandlerville, just outside," Shainbrown said. "It's an amazing location, a really unique configuration."

The project has no commercial or retail space, although McGuire initially explored that option.

"It really makes a lot more sense as just a pure residential project," Shainbrown explained, citing the configuration of the complex. "When we were trying to squeeze in retail or commercial, it ended up compressing the size of the units. We could lay them out much better without the commercial."