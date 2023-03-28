The people working on the $57 million rehabilitation of McCarley Gardens near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus are urging residents to give them time to fix a host of problems that have been reported while construction continues.

But Jazmine Pruitt, who has lived there for 13 years, is fresh out of patience.

"Sometimes when you start to do things, it's going to get messy before it gets good. So, you know, I started with the patience, but now my biggest concern is the pacifier situation of what's happening here, because construction was last year ... and now, going into a whole other year, we're still dealing with the same issues," she during a meeting Monday.

Among her frustrations: She does not have access to her bedroom.

"If I could get up and leave and have somewhere better to go, I would. But I can't right now," she said.

She and her neighbors aired their complaints Monday during a meeting moderated by Ellicott Council Member Darius Pridgen.

"They should have never touched it in the first place," said 35-year resident Cynthia Jackson of the repairs that were made to her unit. "They just made matters worse."

BFC Partners of Brooklyn is working with McCarley Gardens owner St. John Baptist Church on a two-phase update of the complex south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

In the first phase, the developers are rehabbing 21 existing townhome-style buildings with 135 apartments, while adding four new two-story townhome buildings with 15 additional apartments of 1,000 square feet each.

The second phase calls for construction of a larger building, with 220 new apartments for households earning no more than 60% or 80% of the area median income, as well as 20,000 square feet of retail or even medical office space, and parking for 160 vehicles. That will more than double the overall size of the neighborhood.

Pridgen has said the Common Council will not give a green light to the environmental review of the next phase of the project until the concerns of residents have been addressed.

Leonard Skrill, assistant commissioner of the Buffalo office of New York Homes and Community Renewal, the state's affordable housing agency, said during the meeting that he was distressed by what he was hearing from residents.

"At the end of the day, you're going to have a high-quality housing experience and we're not going to sign off until you have the right to be treated with dignity and respect. And from the owners' point of view, they do need a little more time to get this work done, but we're not going to sign off on the conversion of this property until the project is 100% done," Skrill said.

Kelly Camacho, a community organizer with Citizen Action of New York, stressed that the concerns expressed are about more than just aesthetics.

"There are things that were done wrong in every unit," said Camacho. She said one example she has heard repeatedly is about drafts in apartments because of improperly installed microwave vents. Another is that residents believed they were going to be offered the opportunity to stay in a hotel while the work was being done, but that did not happen.

"So people had to move around renovations. So, as each room was being renovated, you're shifting your life to each different room and it's not effective," Camacho added. "It's just not a good way for people to live. People shouldn't have to settle for something substandard just because they're poor."

St. John Baptist Church pastor, Rev. Michael Chapman, who attended Monday's forum, assured residents that their concerns will be addressed. Speaking to his partners in the project, he said: "Let's put some money into this and resolve it."