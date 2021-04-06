 Skip to main content
Mayville man fatally injured when his vehicle strikes a bridge
Mayville man fatally injured when his vehicle strikes a bridge

A 21-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 86 in the Town of Ellery, according to a posting on the website for the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Joseph Q. Zatyko of Mayville was driving eastbound on I-86 when the vehicle he was operating veered off the southern shoulder of the roadway and struck the bridge of the Westman Road overpass at about 3 p.m.

Zatyko was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges are pending in the accident, according to the Sheriff's Office.  

