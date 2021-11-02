Mayor's race: What India Walton has to do to win

You won't see Mayor Byron Brown's vote totals on the Erie County Board of Election's website on election night – and that is just one reason the race between the incumbent and Democratic nominee India B. Walton will be tough to call.

The mayor is a write-in candidate, and write-in votes in the race won't even be counted until Nov. 16.

All we will know when all the votes are counted later tonight is how many people voted for Walton, how many appeared to cast write-in ballots correctly and how many appeared to cast write-in votes incorrectly.

And discerning Brown's number of votes won't be as simple as counting up all those write-in ballots.

For one thing, many of those incorrectly cast ballots may end up counting in the end. That's because the Board of Elections plans to count votes for Brown even from voters who simply wrote in his name but didn't fill in the oval next to it the way they were supposed to do it. It's all part of the board's plan to focus on voter intent rather than by-the-book accuracy.