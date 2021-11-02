Mayor's race: What India Walton has to do to win

India Walton won the Democratic mayoral primary -- but that doesn't necessarily mean she'll win her general election rematch against Mayor Byron Brown.
Political pros said that in order to win, Walton will have to:
- Pull out a huge turnout of young voters. This is a growing cohort within the city limits, and this is a natural constituency for Walton, given that younger people often tend to be more progressive. Political pros say that if 25% or more of the electorate turns out to be younger than age 35, Walton could be headed toward victory.
- Lure the progressive professionals to the polls. Walton won the primary largely because she cleaned up in council districts dominated by progressive professionals. She beat Brown by 28 percentage points in the Delaware District and by 45 points in the Niagara District. She'll likely have to earn double-digit victories in those districts to win citywide in the general election.
- Win more votes east of Main Street. The primary was an especially low turnout affair in the Masten District -- Brown's political home -- as well as the Fillmore and University districts. Walton will have to gain votes there to counter what has been a strong Brown effort to re-inspire his longtime political base.
Why tonight's election could be tough to call
You won't see Mayor Byron Brown's vote totals on the Erie County Board of Election's website on election night – and that is just one reason the race between the incumbent and Democratic nominee India B. Walton will be tough to call.
The mayor is a write-in candidate, and write-in votes in the race won't even be counted until Nov. 16.
All we will know when all the votes are counted later tonight is how many people voted for Walton, how many appeared to cast write-in ballots correctly and how many appeared to cast write-in votes incorrectly.
And discerning Brown's number of votes won't be as simple as counting up all those write-in ballots.
Support Local Journalism
For one thing, many of those incorrectly cast ballots may end up counting in the end. That's because the Board of Elections plans to count votes for Brown even from voters who simply wrote in his name but didn't fill in the oval next to it the way they were supposed to do it. It's all part of the board's plan to focus on voter intent rather than by-the-book accuracy.
But for another thing, voter intent might be hard to discern. What if a voter writes in Brian Brown, or Byron Browne? What if a voter writes or stamps Brown's name on top of Walton's on the ballot? And what if voters fill in the correct oval but then write in Brown's name to the left of it, thereby accidentally casting a vote for Brown for city court judge?
The answers to those questions remain unknown, and that's just one reason why it will be hard to make sense of tonight's write-in results.
The Walton campaign will surely challenge any improperly cast ballot, and if the race is close, those challenges could end up in court.
Then there's the fact that there are two other, far lesser-known write-in candidates: Ben Carlisle and Jaz Miles.
Generally speaking, political pros think Brown will win if the write-in total exceeds Walton's total by at least 10 percentage points.
But even that's not guaranteed – which is why calling the race Tuesday night could be a very risky proposition.
– Jerry Zremski