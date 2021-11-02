Mayor's race: The nation – and the world – watch Buffalo mayoral race

Yahoo! Singapore doesn't generally cover Buffalo politics -- but it's doing so this year, even though the tropical island metropolis is 9,370 miles away from the 716.

"The Walton-Brown race is the rare story of an entrenched incumbent who took voters for granted in the primary and has since run a spirited general election campaign in a predominantly Democratic, though not especially liberal, city," HuffPost reporter Daniel Marans wrote in a long story on the Buffalo mayor's race that Yahoo!'s Singapore news site published.

That's just one of many signs that Buffalo's mayoral race is not just a local story, but a worldwide story.

Readers in dozens of American cities are finding out all about the race, too, thanks to Carolyn Thompson of the Associated Press, a Buffalo-based correspondent for the worldwide news service.