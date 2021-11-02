Mayor's race: Byron Brown says election returns show 'one of the greatest comebacks in our history"

The mayor is a write-in candidate, and write-in votes in the race won't even be counted until Nov. 16.

All we will know when all the votes are counted later tonight is how many people voted for Walton, how many appeared to cast write-in ballots correctly and how many appeared to cast write-in votes incorrectly.

And discerning Brown's number of votes won't be as simple as counting up all those write-in ballots.

For one thing, many of those incorrectly cast ballots may end up counting in the end. That's because the Board of Elections plans to count votes for Brown even from voters who simply wrote in his name but didn't fill in the oval next to it the way they were supposed to do it. It's all part of the board's plan to focus on voter intent rather than by-the-book accuracy.

But for another thing, voter intent might be hard to discern. What if a voter writes in Brian Brown, or Byron Browne? What if a voter writes or stamps Brown's name on top of Walton's on the ballot? And what if voters fill in the correct oval but then write in Brown's name to the left of it, thereby accidentally casting a vote for Brown for city court judge?

The answers to those questions remain unknown, and that's just one reason why it will be hard to make sense of tonight's write-in results.