Mayor's long honeymoon with Common Council hits friction as he seeks fifth term

"Right now, we need to spend to help people who are hurting in our community, not constrain our ability to be nimble and flexible to help people in need in the city," Brown said. "No one in Washington or Albany is talking about a savings package right now. They're talking about a stimulus package, the idea that we spend money to recover. Implementing proven fiscal and economic policy, that's what we have to do."

But Council members contend that the appropriate time to establish such a policy is now, and several seem ready to act, despite the mayor's opposition.

“This is something that we talked about with the auditors when we discussed our financials, and they thought it was a great idea to have a policy in place, especially for our investors,” said University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, Finance Committee chairman. He added that, with cities expected to get help in the Biden administration's Covid-19 relief package, "whatever we get, we need to be able to manage it a little bit better than we did in the past, so we need to have this in place.”

“We need to put this back on the table,” Rivera agreed, adding that pandemic aid could be a one-time revenue. “We have to look at the out years. We have to change how we do business in the City of Buffalo, or, after this stimulus is gone, we’re going to find ourselves in the same hole.”