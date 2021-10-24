Mayoral race driving early voting numbers

Ballots cast in Buffalo for the hotly contested mayoral election dominated early voting for a second day, elections officials said late Sunday.

Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced that 3,371 voters cast ballots on the second day of early voting for the Nov. 2 general election, for an adjusted two-day total of 7,762.

Of votes cast Sunday, nearly half, 1,622 ballots, were by voters registered in Buffalo.

Polls will reopen from noon to 9 p.m. Monday for the third day of early voting. Registered voters in Erie County can cast ballots at any of the 38 polling locations now open.

