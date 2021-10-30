Mayoral candidates push for votes as Pridgen urges calm

“Obviously, the endorsement didn’t mean that much in the primary, because I endorsed the mayor,” Pridgen said.

Both candidates attended services at True Bethel Baptist Church two Sundays ago and gave short speeches, Pridgen said. While the exchange was civil, Brown’s write-in campaign and Walton’s drive to become America's first big-city socialist mayor in 60 years has divided the city, he said.

“This campaign, this race, has at times horribly divided this community,” Pridgen said. “I know families that are arguing and are falling apart, friendships that have broken up, people who are against their pastors right now because of who they’re endorsing.”

Pridgen said he is trying to play the role of peacemaker, while assuring Buffalonians that even if their candidate loses on Tuesday, the city will be OK.

“One of them will be the mayor,” Pridgen said. “I’m going to have to work with one of them. What I don’t want to see is this whole community just fall apart over a race that’s going to be over and that one person is going to win.”

While the mayor wields the ultimate power and influence in city government, Pridgen said that residents should ground themselves when the campaign rhetoric heats up in the next few days.