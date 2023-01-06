Mayor wants a fleet manager, but Council members say hiring a disaster manager is more urgent

Two days after Buffalo's mayor called for hiring a fleet manager to oversee fire, police and public works vehicles, several Common Council members on Thursday suggested an even more urgent position is needed.

They want the city to hire an emergency management coordinator, rather than a fleet manager.

The Christmas weekend blizzard that killed more than 40 people in the region showed the need for such a position, as did other emergencies, said Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski, who co-sponsored a resolution filed Thursday calling for the position.

“After one of the most traumatic years in Buffalo history, which included a mass shooting, a severe winter storm and a deadly blizzard, it became distinctly clear the city needs an emergency coordinator to be able to deploy disaster response situations the city faces,” he said.

The responsibilities of a fleet director, proposed by Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday, can be tied into an emergency management coordinator position, said South Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon, the resolution's other co-sponsor.

The resolution calls for an emergency coordinator who would develop emergency mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery plans. The person would also administer emergency response training for elected officials and essential personnel, apply for federal funding, and maintain facilities and equipment.

“Evolving emergency situations like these require significant coordination,” the resolution stated. “As these events transpire in real time, it is imperative that the integration of different layers of government, multiple municipal departments and several outside agencies takes place as promptly as possible.”

Niagara Council Member David Rivera agreed with the need for an emergency manager.

“There are a number of fleet coordinators in public works, police and fire," Rivera said. "Why don’t we just consolidate that into one department without hiring anybody? We need an emergency manager. There has to be better preparedness – not just for blizzards, but for all kinds of emergencies.”

Such a coordinator would need to work across different levels of government, Rivera added.

“That person would have so much coordination within every department within city government and other municipalities and levels of government,” he said.

University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said he prefers creating an emergency manager position over a fleet director position, but said both are needed.

“Hopefully, we can move money around to have both, because we do want to make sure we’re more efficient when it comes to our vehicles,” he said. “But if there’s a priority, the first one, to me, certainly, would be the emergency manager.”

The commissioners of police, fire and public works generally handle their respective operations related to crises and disaster events. including mitigation, preparedness, and response and recovery.

But a centralized leader is necessary, Nowakowski said.

During the blizzard, the First Ward neighborhood in his district was largely without power for more than three days, Nowakowski said. During that time, he was in “constant communication” with residents, emergency services, National Grid, and city and Erie County officials to coordinate emergency services to residents.

“After listening to my constituents, this was a major concern. That is why, as of right now, I favor an emergency coordinator before a fleet manager,” Nowakowski said.

At Brown's news conference on Tuesday, he called for a fleet director position to oversee fleet operations for the fire, police and public works departments. A fleet director would help the city more effectively manage the city’s fleet, Brown said.

“I will say there is never enough money in the budget … for everything that we would like to do with the city fleet," Brown said.

"So we have to be much more efficient, much more judicious in how we repair equipment, how we purchase equipment, how we look at the life cycles of equipment, and that’s what the fleet director will do,” he said.

The mayor said his administration would conduct a national search to fill the position, which he anticipates having a salary of about $110,000 to $120,000.

Brown said he submitted to the Common Council a budget amendment to create the fleet manager position.

The two roles are "completely different," he said, but he would be open to both positions, "although we currently have a system for managing emergencies. I do think fleet management is the most immediate need."

The resolution for the emergency coordinator position will be on the Council’s agenda Tuesday.