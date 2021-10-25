Mayor touts infrastructure plans over next two years

Brown also talked about new job training programs he anticipates with the infusion of government funds, including training he said will be available to seniors, too.

"We're just here to say we want to continue to provide service to you and want you to be comfortable as seniors," Brown said. "I'm just about right there myself," he laughed, as someone yelled out, "No, you have a long ways to go, and a lot to do."

Brown is running a write-in campaign against Democratic nominee India Walton.

As the mayor asked people to write him in in the lower right corner of the ballot, Juanita Looper pounded her table as if putting down one of the stamp's his campaign has been distributing at polling places.

Council wants tracking system for Buffalo's stimulus spending Council members want a system set up to monitor progress on the projects, including receiving copies of requests for proposals before they are issued by the city.

"Stamp him in!" Looper yelled. Later, she said: "I think he's doing a good job. He's the one helping us. I haven't heard nobody else speak about what they're going to do for the seniors."

City resident Loretta James Listen said she "loves the mayor," but added, "I wish he would do more in (the Black) community."

But James said she has a personal reason for her support.

"He was there for me when my son died," she said.

