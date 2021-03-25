Mayor, others help toddler walking alone down street

A bus driver, a group of citizens and Mayor Byron W. Brown helped a toddler found walking alone on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Wednesday night.
The mayor, in a post on Twitter, said he spotted the girl on the street by herself.
His account posted a photo of him with five people described as "heroes," who he said helped with the situation.
"I also want to thank the NFTA bus driver and passengers who stopped a Metro bus to try to protect the safety of this little girl," Brown's Twitter account posted.
The girl was safely returned to her family.
This evening I spotted a toddler walking down Niagara Falls Blvd by herself. These are the heroes that helped me return her safely to her family. I also want to thank the NFTA bus driver and passengers who stopped a metro bus to try to protect the safety of this little girl. pic.twitter.com/y5w6ih0w9v— Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) March 25, 2021