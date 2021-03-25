 Skip to main content
Mayor, others help toddler walking alone down street
Mayor, others help toddler walking alone down street

A bus driver, a group of citizens and Mayor Byron W. Brown helped a toddler found walking alone on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Wednesday night.

The mayor, in a post on Twitter, said he spotted the girl on the street by herself.

His account posted a photo of him with five people described as "heroes," who he said helped with the situation.

"I also want to thank the NFTA bus driver and passengers who stopped a Metro bus to try to protect the safety of this little girl," Brown's Twitter account posted.

The girl was safely returned to her family.

