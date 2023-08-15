There’s another Byron Brown working in local government.

Byron Brown II, son of Mayor Byron Brown, has been the Buffalo Sewer Authority’s new press information officer since this past spring.

Oluwole A. McFoy, general manager of the Authority, confirmed Brown was hired April 3, 2023. The annual salary for the position is $62,665.

McFoy did not make himself available for an interview about the hiring, and instead referred questions about the process to the authority’s records management officer.

How Buffalo is spending its American Rescue Plan funds compared to other cities In Buffalo, the mayor and Common Council are catching heat for using about half of the city's $331 million in ARPA dollars to fill budget gaps instead of spending it to expand certain community-based programs.

Brown II did not return a request for comment.

But Mayor Brown said he stands behind the hiring of his son at the authority and that he is "very proud" of him.

"He is an accomplished young man, who graduated from City Honors High School, the University at Buffalo and Daemen University. He spent a number of years, both studying and working in the arts and film industry, and has extensive knowledge and expertise in social media and photography, which will be an important part of the job," Brown said. "But today, I want to speak as a father and a parent. Michelle and I are very proud of our son, Byron. As has been reported in the media, Byron has had to deal with, face and overcome personal challenges, including the recent disclosure of a mental health episode a few years ago. What he has accomplished, both personally and professionally, is a tribute to him and I believe an inspiration to many others who face the daily challenges that my son faces."

Brown II graduated from the University at Buffalo with a bachelor’s degree in media study in May 2014. Before that, he attended and played basketball at Erie Community College, and earned a scholarship to SUNY Binghamton University.

He played basketball at Binghamton for two years before a new coach did not renew Brown’s scholarship.

He also has had three run-ins with law enforcement, dating back to 2007 when he crashed an SUV into three parked vehicles in the early morning hours near Canisius College, then backed up and drove off.

Hours after the crash, Brown's wife reported their SUV had been stolen the night before, and the younger Brown initially denied having a role. The mayor publicly stated there was “a zero percent chance” his SUV had been stolen by someone in the family.

But security footage showed Brown II, who was 16 and had a learner’s permit, driving the car while talking on his cellphone. Brown II admitted he had been hanging out with a friend that morning and hit the cars on his way home.

The mayor held a news conference to admit that the perpetrator was his son. Brown II pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

He made the news again on July 31, 2010, when he was caught shoplifting from an A.J. Wright store. He said he was friends with the cashier and walked out without paying for about $60 in merchandise – clothes and an iPod speaker.

Brown defends sharing less federal relief money with Buffalo community groups Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city never promised community groups federal Covid pandemic funds to help them offer residents services.

A judge dismissed Brown's petit larceny charge after he stayed out of trouble for six months.

In 2021, Brown II was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for a mental health check after he reportedly broke two windows at a Linwood Avenue apartment building where a friend resided. Brown was not charged with a crime.

Brown II’s hiring at the Buffalo Sewer Authority was first reported by Investigative Post.

Mayor Brown is not the only elected official to have a relative working at some level of local government.

Robb M. Poloncarz, a younger brother of Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, was hired in late August 2012 by the Erie County Water Authority to fill a vacant position of contract monitor at a starting salary of $55,132. He was let go in November 2013 and subsequently hired by the Erie County Board of Elections in January 2014, where he is still employed. A check of the New York state payroll records, See Through New York, indicates Poloncarz, a former chef, is a “general employee” making $64,644 annually.