Mayor Byron Brown weighing write-in campaign against India Walton

Byron W. Brown, stung by Tuesday's shocker loss to challenger India B. Walton in the Democratic primary for mayor, is weighing a last-ditch effort to salvage a fifth term through a write-in campaign in the November general election.

Several sources, including Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner, say Brown is holed up with his campaign team to determine if he can wage a write-in effort – considered more than daunting in political circles – especially in ultra-Democratic Buffalo.

"He and I talked about that this morning," Zellner said Wednesday afternoon. "Without speaking for him, I think it's fair to say they're weighing all their options, for sure."

But if Brown decides to challenge Walton in an effort never seriously attempted in a Buffalo mayoral election, Zellner said Erie County Democrats will not be with him.

"I have pledged our full support to her," the chairman said following a morning conversation with Walton. "We are with the next mayor of Buffalo – India Walton."