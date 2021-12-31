Mayor Byron Brown promises 'more than staying the course' in fifth-term inauguration

It was no accident that Byron W. Brown chose the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site on Delaware Avenue Friday to be sworn in for an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of Buffalo.
Photos: Mayor Byron W. Brown takes oath of office for fifth term
He stood on the same spot where Roosevelt recited his 1901 oath as president following William McKinley's assassination in Buffalo. And he used all the trappings of his surroundings to emphasize in his remarks that his next four years would center on "history building on history."
"The people chose four more years of my administration – an unprecedented fifth term," said Brown, who first took office in 2006, "and my commitment to the people is that the City of Buffalo continues to provide opportunities for everyone to achieve their dreams and aspirations for themselves, their children and future generations."
The city's 62nd mayor pledged allegiance to the state and federal constitutions in an oath administered by Chief City Judge Craig D. Hannah, while his wife, Michelle, held a family Bible and his son, Byron, looked on. The Rev. William Gillison, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, delivered the opening prayer.
Brown then addressed his constituents, employing words like "diversity," "equity" and "inclusion" throughout his Friday remarks. He said the city will flourish if it can spread its success to "every single section of our city," perhaps in a response to the impoverished neighborhoods that cast votes for Democratic primary winner India B. Walton in the November general election.
Brown never mentioned his opponent by name on Friday, just as he ignored her during the June primary campaign in which Walton scored a stunning victory. And he avoided acknowledging her pockets of support, instead emphasizing the significant vote plurality that he says provides a mandate for his fifth term.
"The people of Buffalo have spoken," he said, "with over 38,000 votes in a write-in campaign, which is historic in itself. We were able to succeed in this election in a way that's never been done before in modern history."
The mayor said several goals loom for a fifth term, including accommodating development throughout the city, creating more jobs, reaching his 40% goal of affordable housing, and recognizing the need for inclusion, diversity and equity. And he said the significant plurality he earned as a write-in candidate, against an opponent on the Democratic line in an overwhelmingly Democratic city, underscores approval from voters to stay the course.
"It was more than just staying the course," he said. "This election said many people were happy with the course, and we can't underestimate that.
"The voters in large measure did not agree with my opponent's platform," Brown added. "They agreed with the things we have already done, and that we will continue to do them even better."
The mayor also provided a fifth term hint by delving into his political philosophy. Returning a bit to campaign mode, Brown said the election proved that voters were uninterested in Walton's socialist philosophies, or for that matter, any far right wing approaches. Even during his three-year stint as state Democratic chairman, he said, he has always favored "centrist" policies.
"I think the extremes in this country, whether far left or far right, are the problem that keeps things from getting done," he said.
As he emphasized during a post-election interview with The Buffalo News, Brown said Friday that several aspects of society – government, private sector and individuals – must assume responsibility for addressing poverty in a city that some statistics label the nation's third poorest. He grew animated in relaying his point that no one entity – including city government – can be held responsible for tackling the problem.
Brown said recently he would press for more development, small business growth and infrastructure improvements across the city.
He reiterated the saga of his immigrant family (from the Caribbean islands) and its rise from poverty through hard work and family support. He promised City Hall efforts to achieve opportunity, change and prosperity through Buffalo, but emphasized that residents cannot rely on government alone.
"Yes, we're going to do the things that government should do and we're going to do those things well," he said, "but there's going to be a requirement for people to do some things for themselves also. It's not a one-way street, it's a partnership."