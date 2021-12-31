Mayor Byron Brown promises 'more than staying the course' in fifth-term inauguration

Brown never mentioned his opponent by name on Friday, just as he ignored her during the June primary campaign in which Walton scored a stunning victory. And he avoided acknowledging her pockets of support, instead emphasizing the significant vote plurality that he says provides a mandate for his fifth term.

"The people of Buffalo have spoken," he said, "with over 38,000 votes in a write-in campaign, which is historic in itself. We were able to succeed in this election in a way that's never been done before in modern history."

The mayor said several goals loom for a fifth term, including accommodating development throughout the city, creating more jobs, reaching his 40% goal of affordable housing, and recognizing the need for inclusion, diversity and equity. And he said the significant plurality he earned as a write-in candidate, against an opponent on the Democratic line in an overwhelmingly Democratic city, underscores approval from voters to stay the course.

"It was more than just staying the course," he said. "This election said many people were happy with the course, and we can't underestimate that.