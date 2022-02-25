Mayor Byron Brown nominates Joseph Gramaglia for new Buffalo police commissioner

Mayor Byron Brown on Friday nominated Joseph Gramaglia to become Buffalo's next police commissioner, one of several appointments he sent to the Common Council for approval.

Gramaglia, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, served as deputy commissioner under Byron Lockwood, who retired as police commissioner after 38 years with the department.

Gramaglia rose through the ranks, serving as officer, lieutenant and captain of B District and Investigative Services in Homicide. He also was a supervisor for the Patrol Division before being tapped as deputy commissioner in 2018. He supervised day-to-day operations and is the liaison for homeland security.

Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark will serve as first deputy commissioner and C District Chief Alphonso Wright will serve as deputy commissioner of operations, Brown said.

