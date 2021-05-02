Mayor Byron Brown, Common Council clash over legislative process to eliminate speed cameras

Pridgen also said he has not been informed by Corporation Counsel Timothy Ball or anyone from the Brown administration that the Council’s actions were incorrect.

According to Pridgen, the Council sent the ordinance amendment to Brown as an item of necessity because it was something the Council felt was very important to move on.

Pridgen also said he spoke with former Council President James Pitts, who oversaw the ordinance amendment to require a 2/3 supermajority vote by the Council for immediate passage.

“Pitts said the reason that area of the law was changed was so that the Council did not have to wait on the mayor to do immediate passage, that the Council could do immediate passage, send it to the mayor and then the mayor had the opportunity to either sign it or not, and so we’re still in that process,” Pridgen said.

"The Council has the power to send something to the mayor’s desk for immediate passage, and now it’s in his court,” Pridgen added.

The mayor has 10 days to sign the legislation or veto it. If he vetoes it, the legislation goes back to the Council, which then has 30 days to vote to override the veto. If the mayor does not act, the legislation then becomes law as per the city Charter, says the majority of Council members.