Mayor Byron Brown calls for federal aid to repair economic damage of mass shootings

Beyond the grim human toll of mass shootings that are becoming increasingly common in the United States, there's an economic cost as well.

Counties where a mass shooting took place saw a 1.8% decline in employment per capita, according to one study cited Tuesday at a congressional hearing in Washington attended by Mayor Byron Brown. Another report found housing values fell by about 3%.

Outside Jefferson Avenue Tops, a gathering to remember shooting victims, dedicate newly renovated store

"This event has the potential to harm Buffalo's already economically disadvantaged Black community and further grow inequality," Brown said during his appearance before a congressional panel, referring to the May 14 massacre at Tops Markets. "We must do whatever we can to combat this and provide East Buffalo, the East Buffalo community, with the funding for services such as counseling, educational enrichment and lost wages."

Brown made a plea for federal aid for Buffalo and other affected communities before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, a panel of the House Financial Services Committee.

The subcommittee heard how high-profile acts of gun violence in schools, stores and other public spaces lead to reduced educational achievement, property values and business activity in the cities and towns where the shootings occur.

Brown was one of five people invited to speak to the subcommittee.

The hearing revealed new data on the long-lasting economic effects of mass shootings and gun violence, an issue in places such as Buffalo, where a white gunman is charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist attack at the Jefferson Avenue grocery store.

A report released Tuesday by the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety put the annual cost of gun violence in this country at $557 billion, much of that the estimated loss of quality of life for victims and their families. The annual cost in tax dollars is $12.6 billion, or $273,904 in short- and long-term effects for each gun death and $25,150 for each non-fatal gun injury.

"No dollar amount could ever fully convey the cost for families and survivors of gun violence," said Sarah Burd-Sharps, Everytown's senior director of research. "But examining the serious economic consequences is essential, as well, for understanding just how extensive and expensive this crisis is."

Experts who testified Tuesday said children exposed to gun violence at school were less likely to graduate high school or college and more likely to experience mental health issues and earn less in their future careers.

Further, places where mass shootings occur see slower economic growth and a drop in property values, in part because notoriety surrounding the event made people hesitate to move into, shop in or work in that community.

"Mass shootings can have a devastating impact on communities," said Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat and chair of the subcommittee. "They hurt businesses, causing resignations, layoffs, litigation costs and increased cost of insurance. Property values decrease and the tax base erodes, leading to cuts in fire, police and sanitation departments."

Brown noted that Buffalo city government, in just the first two weeks after the Tops shooting, spent $500,000 on police and fire overtime and other services – unbudgeted expenses that only have grown since.

Beyond direct municipal expenses, the mass shooting also generated costs to rebuild, to heal and to provide counseling, Brown said.

"Gun violence has a lasting and negative impact on survivors," he said. "And experiencing these events in childhood has a lifelong impact on the psychological well being and labor market participation of those involved. The May 14 shooting in Buffalo will impact an entire generation of children."

'The time to act is now': Gun violence tops agendas in New York following Buffalo massacre

This hate-fueled massacre also brought to the surface problems, such as an underinvestment in Black and brown communities, that affect cities across the country, Brown said.

That's why he called for federal investment in communities where mass shootings took place, as well as passage of federal legislation targeting anti-Black hate crimes and banning assault weapons.

Green praised the Buffalo Niagara Partnership for advocating for an assault weapons ban and urged more business groups to take a similar stand.

In addition to Brown and Burd-Sharps, the other panelists were Abel Brodeur, an economist at the University of Ottawa; Ruchi Singh, an assistant professor at the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business; and Brian Ingram, owner of a chain of restaurants in Minnesota.

Ingram was invited by Republicans on the subcommittee, who focused their remarks on the rise in violent crime seen across much of the country since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase they blamed on "soft-on-crime" liberal prosecutors and Democrats who supported "defunding the police."

Brown, however, said he has increased the city's police budget and pointed to the proliferation of powerful weapons, often obtained illegally, that makes the job of Buffalo police officers more difficult.