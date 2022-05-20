Mayor Byron Brown calls for 123 seconds of silence on Saturday

To honor the memory of the 10 people killed and three wounded in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Mayor Byron W. Brown is inviting the public to observe 123 seconds of silence Saturday, the one-week anniversary of the attack.

“Every corner of our community was impacted by this unspeakable tragedy, and I’m asking the City of Good Neighbors and the rest of the nation and beyond to join us in a moment of unity and remembrance for the lives lost last weekend in Buffalo,” Brown said in a statement Friday. “Wherever you are on Saturday, for 123 seconds, I am asking that people pause to remember our friends, family and neighbors who died and were wounded in this senseless shooting. This is a difficult time for Buffalo, but let’s rally around each other, lift each other up and continue to move forward as a strong, united, and loving community.”