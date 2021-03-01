 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor, Buffalo police debunk false rumor of serial killer
0 comments

Mayor, Buffalo police debunk false rumor of serial killer

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown social media rumor

Mayor Byron W. Brown and city police on Monday debunked a false rumor, recently spread on social media, that a serial killer has murdered five East Side women.

 Robert Kirkham

Mayor Byron W. Brown and Buffalo police on Monday took the rare step of debunking a false rumor about a purported serial killer that was shared widely online in recent days.

Brown and city police in their own social media posts said they feared amplifying the inaccurate message but said they felt compelled to try to stop the further spread of the misinformation.

The initial post claims that five murders of women on the city's East Side are linked to the same serial killer and also warns women to look out for two minivans seeking to snatch women off the street. It also claims Buffalo police aren't saying anything about the crimes at Brown's direction.

"This rumor is absolutely false," Buffalo police responded Monday on Facebook.

Brown tweeted out a similar statement a short time later.

"While we always encourage residents to exercise good personal safety measures, false information like this causes panic," Brown wrote. "As always, if you see something suspicious, you should immediately call 911 to report it."

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead
Crime News

Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

Federal prosecutors are looking for organized crime activities in a widespread investigation, just four years after the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office said, “Some of the individuals who were leaders of the Mafia are still around. But their organized crime activities don’t exist anymore."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News