Mayor, Buffalo police debunk false rumor of serial killer

Mayor Byron W. Brown and Buffalo police on Monday took the rare step of debunking a false rumor about a purported serial killer that was shared widely online in recent days.

Brown and city police in their own social media posts said they feared amplifying the inaccurate message but said they felt compelled to try to stop the further spread of the misinformation.

The initial post claims that five murders of women on the city's East Side are linked to the same serial killer and also warns women to look out for two minivans seeking to snatch women off the street. It also claims Buffalo police aren't saying anything about the crimes at Brown's direction.

"This rumor is absolutely false," Buffalo police responded Monday on Facebook.

Brown tweeted out a similar statement a short time later.

"While we always encourage residents to exercise good personal safety measures, false information like this causes panic," Brown wrote. "As always, if you see something suspicious, you should immediately call 911 to report it."

(1) I have been made aware of a recent social media post alleging that there is a serial killer on the loose in the city of Buffalo. The post goes on to say that at least five women have been killed and that there are also two minivans snatching women off the street. — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) March 1, 2021

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.