Mayor Brown to testify at House hearing on mass shootings

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will testify Tuesday on Capitol Hill at a House hearing on the harm inflicted on communities by mass shootings.

Brown is one of five officials invited to speak by the Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee.

The hearing is titled, "Thoughts and Prayers Are Not Enough: How Mass Shootings Harm Communities, Local Economies and Economic Growth." It begins at 2 p.m. and can be watched live online.

Brown was in Washington, D.C., on July 11 to attend a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House marking the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major federal gun control legislation approved in decades.

The massacre at a Tops Markets on Buffalo's East Side that saw an avowed white supremacist kill 10 Black people was an impetus for that legislation.

In addition to Brown, other scheduled speakers at Tuesday's hearing are: Abel Brodeur, associate professor, University of Ottawa; Sarah Burd-Sharps, senior director of research, Everytown for Gun Safety; Ruchi Singh, assistant professor, Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia; and Brian Ingram, founder and CEO, Purpose Restaurants.