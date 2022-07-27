Mayor Brown sets public hearing for Council's redistricting maps

The public comment period is now open ahead of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s public hearing on the Common Council’s redrawn district boundaries.

Council members unanimously approved redrawn maps last week. Members amended what the city’s reapportionment commission had developed.

Under the Council’s amended map, the South District has the highest population of white people, with 24,089, followed by Delaware District with 22,323 and the Niagara District with 13,720. Niagara also has the highest Hispanic population: 8,286.

Masten, University and Ellicott districts are home to the largest numbers of African Americans: 23,347; 18,970; and 17,950, respectively.

But critics of the Council’s amended map – particularly Our City Action Buffalo, a grassroots political group - have charged gerrymandering by the Council and contend the new district lines do not take into account neighborhoods or promote racial fairness and are encouraging Brown to veto the Council’s new map.

The mayor’s public hearing will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave.

Click here to leave a public comment on the city’s website.