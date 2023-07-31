Michael J. DeGeorge has a new role with the City of Buffalo.

The longtime communications director for the mayor and the city spokesman has been appointed senior adviser to Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Oswaldo Mestre Jr., director of the Division of Citizen Services for the city, also has been named senior adviser to the mayor.

In their new roles, DeGeorge and Mestre will advise the mayor and his senior staff on major initiatives and communicate the city’s vision and goals.

DeGeorge and Mestre will continue to oversee their previous departments, including the Mayor’s Office of Communications and the Division of Citizen Services, respectively.

Both DeGeorge and Mestre make $124,676.

It was not immediately clear whether the salaries will be adjusted to reflect additional responsibilities.

The new positions for both take effect immediately.

Brown said in a statement that he is “proud” to welcome them as his senior advisers.

“Michael DeGeorge and Oswaldo Mestre Jr. have been tremendous assets to me, to our colleagues at Buffalo City Hall and to all city residents, and I am grateful for their service,” Brown said. “I am proud to welcome them as my senior advisers, two individuals and public servants who are talented, highly qualified and support the diversity that makes Buffalo strong.”

DeGeorge has been communications director since 2010. He previously worked as an executive producer at WKBW, after a lengthy career at WGRZ as an on-air sports anchor and reporter, and at the Empire Sports Network.

Appointed in 2006 by Brown as the administration’s director of Citizen Services and the 311 Call and Resolution Center, Mestre was the city’s first chief service officer. He will continue to spearhead the Division of Citizen Services with the new title of executive director.

Mestre has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the SUNY Buffalo State Political Science and Public Administration Department’s Outstanding Service to the Master of Public Administration Award, GovTech Magazine’s 25 Doers, Dreamers, and Drivers, and one of Computerworld’s 2016 Premier 100 Technology Leaders.

Earlier this month, Brown appointed Callie Johnson and Rashied McDuffie as deputy mayors, and Michael Marcy as chief of staff.

Johnson and McDuffie filled positions left vacant after the departure of deputy mayors Ellen E. Grant in September and Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney in June.

Johnson most recently had worked as director of communications and community engagement for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum since July 2021.

McDuffie was assistant corporation counsel for the city of Buffalo’s Law Department from March 2014 to January 2022, serving as a Buffalo Housing Court prosecutor. Since then, McDuffie had been deputy general counsel and records access officer with the State Office of Cannabis Management.

The salary for Johnson and McDuffie is $148,000 each, for a total of $296,000, less than the $309,000 adopted in the 2023-24 operating budget for two deputy mayors.

Marcy has been in the Brown administration 15 years, most recently as director of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Division of Urban Affairs.

Jessica M. Smith was named deputy chief of staff, with a salary of $133,946, Bernadette Taylor was named office manager.

Taylor’s salary was not immediately available.