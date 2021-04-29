Mayor Brown foresees a high-tech future for Buffalo's border

WASHINGTON – The U.S.-Canadian border is largely closed for now, but Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown brought a radically different – and high-tech – view of that border crossing to a House hearing where he testified virtually on Thursday.

Touting President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, Brown said that effort needs to take into account a new era of trade between Canada and the U.S. that will feature driverless commercial vehicles regularly crossing the border.

"We must have an infrastructure that will be able to meet the demands that trade in the 21st century will require," Brown said. "That means that our infrastructure must be capable of supporting the autonomous electric vehicles that are becoming a greater segment of the transportation industry."

Testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee's Subcommittee on Trade, Brown said: "These low-carbon vehicles will rely on the presence of sensors, communications devices and a charging infrastructure which we should lay the foundation for now."

Noting that Canada is New York State's greatest trading partner – with more than $19 billion in goods and services crossing into Canada annually – Brown stressed that the infrastructure bill will need to go beyond just rebuilding roads and bridges.