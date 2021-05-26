Mayor Brown 'feeling good' after Covid-19 exposure, isolating at home

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has no symptoms and “is feeling good” after being exposed to someone with Covid-19, said mayoral spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
Still, the mayor isn’t taking any chances.
Support Local Journalism
“He is following the protocol for isolating due to exposure but will be tested before he re-engages with the public,” DeGeorge said.
As first reported by WGRZ in a tweet, Brown made the announcement Wednesday during a virtual meet-the-candidates event sponsored by WNY Independent Living Center.
Brown said he has had his first Covid-19 shot and is scheduled to get his second dose sometime next week.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.