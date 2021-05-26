 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Brown 'feeling good' after Covid-19 exposure, isolating at home
0 comments
top story

Mayor Brown 'feeling good' after Covid-19 exposure, isolating at home

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown self-isolating at home following exposure to someone with Covid-19.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has no symptoms and “is feeling good” after being exposed to someone with Covid-19, said mayoral spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Still, the mayor isn’t taking any chances.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“He is following the protocol for isolating due to exposure but will be tested before he re-engages with the public,” DeGeorge said.

As first reported by WGRZ in a tweet, Brown made the announcement Wednesday during a virtual meet-the-candidates event sponsored by WNY Independent Living Center.

Brown said he has had his first Covid-19 shot and is scheduled to get his second dose sometime next week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crashing waves as cyclone hits eastern India

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News