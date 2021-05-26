Mayor Brown 'feeling good' after Covid-19 exposure, isolating at home

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has no symptoms and “is feeling good” after being exposed to someone with Covid-19, said mayoral spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Still, the mayor isn’t taking any chances.

“He is following the protocol for isolating due to exposure but will be tested before he re-engages with the public,” DeGeorge said.

As first reported by WGRZ in a tweet, Brown made the announcement Wednesday during a virtual meet-the-candidates event sponsored by WNY Independent Living Center.

Brown said he has had his first Covid-19 shot and is scheduled to get his second dose sometime next week.

